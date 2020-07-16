Amir Peretz: None of the coalition members like this government

Minister of the Economy Amir Peretz was interviewed on Reshet Bet and asked to comment on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's plan to give grants to all Israeli citizens.

"They didn't consult with anyone," Peretz said. "The discussion on the matter was held on Sunday, and we have yet to see if the plan actually materializes. What we should be doing is prioritizing cases, and naturally I have no objection to any plan that is to the benefit of Israeli citizens."

Peretz was then asked if he had confidence in the Prime Minister, to which he responded, "We are members of a government that none of us actually likes."