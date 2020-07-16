Detainees coughing on jailers to infect them with Covid-19

According to a report in Kan News, members of the Nachshon Brigade (of the Prisons Service) have said that detainees being transferred to courts have been purposely coughing on them in order to try and infect them with the coronavirus.

They are recommending that prisoners being held before their indictment not be taken to court for hearings on remand extension; rather, they can watch the hearing from a distance if it takes place nearby.

A spokesman from the judiciary responded that holding hearings at locations near the jails was not a realistic proposition.