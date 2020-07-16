'Better to focus on those in real need' says Bank of Israel governor

Interviewed on Galei Tzahal this morning, the governor of the Bank of Israel, Professor Amir Yaron, expressed sharp criticism of the Prime Minister's plan to hand out grants to all Israeli citizens.

"It's more important to help those who are genuinely in need of the money," he said. "There are better and more effective ways of meeting people's needs."

Yaron added that, "I only heard about the plan via the media."