|
07:32
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20
'Issue too big for the pilots to decide on their own' says union head
In an interview on Galei Tzahal this morning, Avi Edri, head of the Union of Transport Workers, explained the rationale behind his willingness to sign an agreement with El Al without involving a representative of the company's pilots.
"This issue was too big for the pilots' committee," Edri said. "On the one hand, I understand them, but at the end of the day we had no choice on the matter, and this was the adult and responsible course of action to take," he said.
Last Briefs