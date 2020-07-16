Report: Israel compiling list of those at risk of being tried by ICC

According to an article in the Haaretz newspaper, Israel is currently preparing a secret list of decision-makers and military and security personnel who are at risk of being arrested abroad if the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague authorizes the opening of investigations into those supposedly guilty of war crimes committed in Judea and Samaria.

The report alleges that there are already between 200 and 300 people on the list, and not all of them have been informed of the fact.

Israel is being especially secretive regarding the list's compilation, out of fear that its publication could endanger those included on it, as the ICC could understand the existence of the list as a tacit admission that the people listed are indeed suspected of "war crimes." If legal steps are taken by the Court, Israel will consider requesting those on the list to avoid traveling abroad, in order to prevent a situation arising where the government becomes embroiled in efforts to extricate them from legal cases to be tried at The Hague.