Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20

Turkey: Seven security personnel killed in plane crash

Seven security personnel were killed when a reconnaissance plane crashed in Turkey's eastern Van province overnight Wednesday, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. No further details were immediately available.