Meretz MK supports Netanyahu's monetary grant

When Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening unveiled a plan to give citizens a monetary grant as part of efforts to deal with the coronavirus crisis, he likely did not expect to win the support of Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.

Zandberg expressed confidence in Netanyahu's plan, saying, "The grant is the right thing to do and making it universal is the right thing to do. It will give families money to spend in a shrinking economy and in businesses that need it."