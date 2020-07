04:49 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 The mob rules, but not on your front lawn! Read more Tamar Yonah speaks with Dr. Itay Gil about what to do if your life is threatened by a mob or a criminal. ► ◄ Last Briefs