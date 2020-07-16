UK Labour party to apologize to anti-Semitism whistleblowers

The British Labour party is poised to make a formal apology to anti-Semitism whistleblowers as part of a settlement designed to draw a line under allegations made during the Jeremy Corbyn era, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.

The whistleblowers sued the party for defamation in the wake of a BBC Panorama investigation last year which revealed that members of Corbyn's inner circle had interfered with investigations into anti-Semitism in the party.