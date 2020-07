00:44 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 Tamuz 24, 5780 , 16/07/20 What does the future hold for Jews around the world? Read more Shmuel Rosner talks about the development of Judaism unique to Israel in the 21st century and how it affects Diaspora Jews. ► ◄ Last Briefs