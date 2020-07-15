Gafni: I fail to grasp Netanyahu's aid program

Chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee, UTJ MK Moshe Gafni, said he didn't understand parts of the Prime Minister's aid program announced earlier in the day.

Gafni questioned why rich families would end up getting as much as the poor, why families couldn't be assisted in a differential manner, and why families of four children and above wouldn't be entitled to additional monetary aid.

The MK said he did understand why Netanyahu was trying to forego a Knesset vote on the provision, since "if that were to happen, the will of the people would surely be heard."