US gun sales hit all-time highs

A report in the Wall Street Journal cited record numbers of firearms sales in the US following the Floyd George police killing and "defund the police" movement.

The report said mandatory background checks prior to gun purchase had tripled in Georgia, more than doubling in the states of NY, Oklahoma, Illinois and Minnesota.

"During most big sales increases, buyers tend to be gun aficionados or Second Amendment supporters. But this time, sales of handguns, which are used for personal safety, are the strongest," tweeted a reporter for the WSJ.