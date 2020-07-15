Iran to execute 3 human rights activists

A closed doors tribunal in Iran upheld the death sentence of three men accused of involvement in last year's anti-regime protests.

Two of the accused had reportedly sought asylum in Turkey, only to have the Erdogan regime extradite them to their home state.

The Guardian reported that 251 individuals were executed in the Islamic Republic last year alone - second only to China.

President Trump criticized the move, tweeting: "Three individuals were sentenced to death in Iran for participating in protests. The execution is expected momentarily. Executing these three people sends a terrible signal to the world and should not be done!" in both English and Farsi.