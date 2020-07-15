'Citizens' Caronavirus Cabinet:' Gov't wasting millions

Responding to the government's announcement that it would provide an aid package totaling NIS 3,000 for every family of three children and above, the "Citizens' Caronavirus Cabinet," said the move was a waste of "Titanic proportion."

It said it saw no sense in providing additional funding for Israel's 131,000 millionaires while the country's poor starved to death.

The group continued: "Why hasn't someone been appointed to manage the crisis? Why isn't something being done to limit the infection rate? Where's the additional testing?"

"We call on the government to wake up, to create a system for curbing the spread of the virus, and develop a program for allowing the country's citizens to dig their way out of the financial holes they find themselves in," concluded the statement.