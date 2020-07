21:21 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Netanyahu: NIS 750 per individual PM Netanyahu announced an aid package to Israeli citizens today. The Prime Minister said single or unmarried Israelis would be entitled to NIS 750 in aid money, families with one child would receive NIS 2,000, those with two would be entitled to NIS 2,500, and families of three or more kids would be eligible for a NIS 3,000 aid package. ► ◄ Last Briefs