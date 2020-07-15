Trump's niece says President 'didn't know what he signed up for'

In an interview with ABC News, President Trump's niece Mary, who recently published a "tell-all" book about her uncle titled "Too Much and Never Enough," said that when she heard of Trump's election victory, her initial thoughts were, "He's tired...this is not what he signed up for - if he even knows what he signed up for..."

She said if the two were to meet again, she would advice the President to resign.

Asked to name the "most important things the country needs to know about your uncle," Mary said Trump was "utterly incapable of leading the country," and that "It was dangerous to allow him to do so."

CNN commented that this was all "old news" and that expecting anything different from the President was going too far.