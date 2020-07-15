VH1 talk show host outed for anti-Semitic comments

Journalist Amy Spiro tweeted that VH1 talk show host Nick Cannon had been cut by the program for making anti-Semitic comments.

"ViacomCBS said the network had reached out to Nick Cannon and was "'deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism.' They have effectively fired him from his long-running VH1 show 'Wild 'N Out,'" she tweeted.

Cannon had taken part in promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about Jews "controlling the world," claiming blacks couldn't be anti-Semitic "because they're the real Semites."