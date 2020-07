19:36 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 1,014 new virus cases since midnight Israel's Ministry of Health reported a new 1,014 CV-19 infections since 12am today (Wednesday). The report said 204 Israelis were currently in serious condition due to complications stemming of virus infections. ► ◄ Last Briefs