19:14
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20
IDF nab terror squad near Nablus
IDF forces apprehended four members of a terror cell near the PA-controlled city of Nablus today (Wednesday).
The army reported finding two Molotov cocktails and a self-improvised explosive device among weapons seized during the ensuing search. The militants are suspected of planning terrorist attacks against Israeli targets.
Members of the cell have been taken in for questioning by Israel's security services.
