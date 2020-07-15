Rabin Center: 25 years after murder, Likud acknowledging incitement

The Rabin Center released a statement following Amir Ohana's (Likud) warning that if the Left continues its campaign of incitement against right-wing parliamentarians, the country would surely see another political assassination.

It said that, "25 years after the murder of Rabin, it is good to see that a senior minister in the Likud is finally acknowledging that incitement led to the PM's murder. We'd like to express our condemnation of any type of incitement to murder and are confident that today's Prime Minister is being offered better protection than Rabin was."