18:46 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Pompeo announces additional $208 million in CV-19 aid Sec. of State Mike Pompeo announced today (Wednesday) that the US was providing an additional $208 million aid package to the "world's most vulnerable nations" brining the total amount provided by America since the beginning of the crisis to $1.5 billion.