Pompeo: Anyone 'aiding and abetting Russia' to face consequences

US Secretary of State warned international companies against doing business with Russia's Nord Stream 2 and Turkstream 2 energy pipelines programs.

Pompeo said the State Department was issuing a last warning to Russia to put an end to work on the pipelines and that anyone "aiding and abetting" would face "consequences."

He said these weren't "commercial projects [but] the Kremlin's key tools to exploiting Russia's energy supplies; tools that...ultimately undermine trans-Atlantic security."