EU foreign ministers attempting to block 'annexation'

The Guardian reported today (Wednesday) that the foreign ministers of Italy, France, Malta, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Luxembourg, Finland, Belgium, Ireland, and the Netherlands asked the EU for a list of measures that would help prevent Israel from applying Israeli sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria.

The article states that in a letter addressing EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, the ministers asked to be provided a list of potential “legal consequences” if Israel goes ahead with the move.

Some European nations have insisted on economic sanctions alongside the recognition of a Palestinian state if the move goes through according to plan.