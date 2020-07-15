|
17:27
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20
Jerusalem's chief rabbi: Attending gay wedding a 'horrible' crime
Chief rabbi of Jerusalem, Rabbi Shlomo Amar, said those attending an LGBT wedding were transgressing a commandment much more severe than eating pork.
Amar said he had already warned against partaking in such activities, adding that "If someone invites you to eat at a [restaurant serving pork] that's a thousand times better than attending a gay wedding."
The rabbi said gentiles were also included in the prohibition against attending gay weddings.
Last Briefs