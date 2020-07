16:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Yair Netanyahu: Serious death threats against me PM Netanyahu's son Yair called on the A-G to investigate alleged threats to his life. Netanyahu said serious threats had been made against his physical wellbeing over the past months, and asked the Attorney General to instruct the police department to open an investigation into the allegations. ► ◄ Last Briefs