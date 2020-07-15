LA Times suggests dropping national anthem in favor of R&B hit

In an op-ed published by the LA Times yesterday (Tuesday), it was suggested that in light of recent race riots in the country, the Star-Spangled Banner, written by Francis Scott Key, be dropped in favor of an R&B/soul favorite.

The author describes Key as a "slave owner, like many of the historical personages whose statues have been defaced and destroyed in the Black Lives Matter uprising..." be replaced by the 1972 R&B hit "Lean on Me."

The article describes the former #1 billboard hit as "a deeply American song — but it’s not, explicitly at least, a song about America."