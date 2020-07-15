UK wall artist paints CV-19 graffiti on London 'Tube,' has it removed

Infamous wall artist, political activist, and movie actor known by the pseudonym "Banksy," who has previously drawn nine "murals" on Israel's Separation Fence, was caught on video spray painting images on the London subway system.

"I get lockdown, but I get up again." Banksy created a Chumbawamba-themed COVID-19 display in the London underground. The title is an apparent reference to people fighting against mask policies: "If you don't mask - you don't get," tweeted one source.

Local authorities said they had the paintings removed in accordance to London's "strict anti-graffiti policy," saying "we’d like to offer Banksy the chance to do a new version in a suitable location."