Report: At least 3 Iranian warships up in flames

Media sources reported that at least three ships have caught fire at an Iranian shipyard today (Wednesday).

According to Iran's official news agency, the cause of the incidents has yet to be determined.

Earlier in the week, an American warship was set on fire, with an Iranian Quds Forces commander hinting of his country's involvement.

Another fire that broke out today at an aluminum plant was blamed on an "oil leak."

Iranian media reported an explosion at a gas plant Monday, causing extensive damage to the structure.

