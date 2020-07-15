|
Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20
Wild animals take to streets as nature reserve in India flooded
As one of the largest wildlife reserves in India was almost completely flooded following a torrential rainfall today, local animals found themselves in the middle of neighboring cities.
"Here a huge elephant family crossing a road during floods for safely moving towards higher elevation at Kaziranga. Do remember to give them space & time to cross roads. Drive slowly inside wildlife areas during monsoon. Help in spreading the message," one twitter posted alongside a video of the episode.
