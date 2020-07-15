Statue of British philanthropist replaced with figure of BLM activist

After the statue of 17th century British MP, philanthropist, and member of the Royal African Trade Company, which was involved in purchasing and trading slaves, Edward Colston, was removed by protesters, it was replaced with a statue of a BLM activist.

News sources reported that the statue was brought down after a campaign calling for its replaced gathered over 11,000 votes.

Today, (Wednesday) a statue of one of the women who participated in recent protests in the UK city of Bristol was erected where Colston's statue had stood for over a century.