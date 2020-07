15:19 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Disneyland Paris reopened ​Following the opening of Disney World in Florida, Disneyland Paris opened today after a four-month closure. Visitors must enter the park with masks and 2-thousand hand-washing stations were installed. The park closed on March 12.​ ► ◄ Last Briefs