15:16 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 PM slams left-wing protesters for slandering TV broadcaster PM Netanyahu accused left-wing protesters at a Jerusalem rally of slandering Channel 13 journalist Avishai ben Haim. "The claims made against Dr. Avishai ben Haim along with attacks on police forces at yesterday's rally know no boundaries. These actions must be condemned in the strongest possible manner," tweeted Netanyahu. ► ◄ Last Briefs