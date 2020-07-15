Black Flag: 'Amsalem spreads false conspiracy theories'

Black Flag protesters responded to Digital Affairs Minister Dudi Amsalem's remarks, "We watched the minister who from morning to evening spreads unfounded conspiracy theories about trumped up cases talking about anarchism.

"In the Prime Minister's house they probably don't understand that the problem is the severe distress of the citizens of the state and not the protest itself. The protest is an expression of the public anger of citizens against Netanyahu, Amsalem, and the like for their dysfunction in the economic-health crisis. Everyone is called to come on Saturday night to protest at Charles Clore Street."