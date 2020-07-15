|
News BriefsTamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20
Opposition head: Reduce government to 18 ministers
Opposition leader Yair Lapid attacked the government and is calling for an end to the coronavirus crisis.
"I think the time has come for the opposition to help this government a little bit, because it's losing public confidence so quickly and intensely that it's no longer healthy enough to deal with the plague. There's one step this government can take to restore public confidence and that is to reduce the government to 18 ministers."
