14:07 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Oxford U official says 'positive news' on the way re vaccine A senior official at Oxford University in the UK today said that good news can be expected regarding the vaccine being developed at the university in partnership with AstraZeneca: "I hear there will be positive news soon (probably tomorrow) about the coronavirus vaccine trials," ITV's political editor Robert Peston reported, citing a source. ► ◄ Last Briefs