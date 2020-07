13:44 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Liberman: 'Likud members closed deal with Islamic List' Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman Knesset Member Avigdor Liberman referred in a Kan News interview to the vote in the Judicial Selection Committee. "At least half of Likud members are going to vote for Ayelet Shaked. Likud members are closing a deal with the Joint Islamic List in the Knesset regarding Osnat Mark. I wonder what they're paying in return," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs