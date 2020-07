13:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Beitar Illit: Educational institutions and synagogues to be closed The Beitar Illit Municipality distributed a letter from rabbis following the surge in reported coronavirus morbidity. "Educational institutions and synagogues will be closed. Managers and gabbais are required to commit to adhering to the guidelines." ► ◄ Last Briefs