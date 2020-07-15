Housing Minister congratulates assistance: 'Families have last crumbs'

Construction and Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman welcomed advancement of the assistance and grant program for needy populations in the amount of NIS 700 million.

"This is necessary and obligatory assistance in the face of the great difficulty among many families who have come as far as their last crust of bread. I congratulate Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni for their joint work for the citizens of Israel."