Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 383,000 eligible receive grant up to NIS 7,500 directly to bank acct 383,000 eligible people received a grant of up to NIS 7,500 directly to their bank account, as a down payment for the grants expected under the new economic program to help self-employed affected by of the coronavirus. Globes reports the average grant is NIS 4,650.