  Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20

Google translate blunder exposes unusual result

A news translator Wednesday noticed that the Google translate application returned an odd result: Anytime the word "police" appeared in a Hebrew selection, Google translate returns the headline: "Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck."

When that sentence is entered into a search, Google returns scores of stories and YouTube videos from all over the world with the identical headline.

