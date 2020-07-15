|
12:44
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20
Police refuse to approve Shabbat demonstration at Rabin Square
Police refuse to authorize for leaders of the economic protest to hold a demonstration on Saturday at Rabin Square.
Police claim that the large number of people requires the protest to take place at a bigger venue and they were offered to demonstrate in Ganei Yehoshua.
Kan News reported that the leaders of the economic protest refuse to accept the position of the police.
