Haskel v. Police Commander: 'Unfortunate statement by public servant'

Amir Haskel, one of the organizers of last night's "Black Flags" demonstration, reacted to the remarks of the Jerusalem District Police Commander.

"I'm very sorry; this is an unfortunate statement by a public servant. The facts aren't right - there were people from all over the political spectrum," he said.

District Commander Superintendent Doron Yedid caused a stir after he referred to the protest in front of the Prime Minister’s residence and said “the anarchists disrupted the demonstration”.