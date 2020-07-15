Absorption Ministry: Assistance program to employ new immigrants

After ongoing contacts between the Immigration and Absorption and Finance ministries, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata reached an agreement on a budget of NIS80 million, which will be allocated to a unique and comprehensive employment program for new immigrants and an extension of the absorption basket for new immigrants.

The plan was formulated by the Aliyah and Absorption MNinistry to deal with rising unemployment among new immigrants in relation to veteran Israelis.