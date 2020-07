11:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 The anti-Israel, anti-Jewish rhetoric of Black Lives Matter Read more Activist Damon Rosen documents the spread of anti-Israel and anti-Semitic rhetoric in the Black Lives Matter movement. ► ◄ Last Briefs