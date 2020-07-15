|
11:01
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20
PM's Office instructs to terminate contact with Wexner Foundation
The Knesset Law, Constitution, and Justice Committee today discussed the Wexner Foundation and the nature of its relations with the public service in Israel.
A representative of the Prime Minister's Office announced that the director of the office had ordered the termination of contact with the fund. The discussion took place at the initiative of MK Dr. Shlomo Karhi (Likud) and the Im Tirtzu movement.
