Suspended FB user reinstated after Arutz Sheva coverage

Suspended Facebook user Damon Rosen, who had been blocked for thirty days for reporting statements by Louis Farrakhan, has been fully reinstated after a query was submitted to senior Facebook executives including coverage by Arutz Sheva. This, after Rosen had an appeal to the suspension rejected by Facebook.

Rosen told Arutz Sheva he received a 30-day "Community Standards" suspension for posting the message: "Louis Farrakhan said he asked G-d to hit Florida extra hard with coronavirus ... to punish all the Jews & Cubans who hated Fidel Castro."

Facebook blocked Rosen from posting with a notice saying: "You can't post, comment or use Messenger for 30 days.

"This is because you previously posted something that didn't follow our Community Standards.

"This post goes against our standards on hate speech, so no one else can see it."