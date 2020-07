10:15 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 Liberman: 'Bibi, you failed; time to exit stage' Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman Avigdor Liberman this morning called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to resign. He tweeted: "Bibi Enoigh! You've failed to manage the current crisis. Thank you for everything you've done to date. It's time to exit stage." ► ◄ Last Briefs