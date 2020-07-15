Suspicion: Two Arabs bring 11-year-old to purchase illegal weapon

Two men in their 40s and 50s, residents of Arara and Ma'awiya, were arrested in Umm al-Fahm on suspicion of buying illegal weapons. In addition, the police officers were surprised to find in their vehicle an 11-year-old, the son of one of the suspects in the trade and possession of the weapons.

Later in the day, they will be brought for a hearing to extend their remand in the Magistrate's Court in Tiberias. The 11-year-old minor was detained for testimony and was released to his home with his mother.