Tamuz 23, 5780 , 15/07/20 6 patients in critical condition hospitalized at Valley Hospital Nineteen patients are hospitalized in the coronavirus ward at Haemek Medical Center. Six patients are in severe condition, three in moderate condition, and the rest in mild.