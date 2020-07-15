Noise last night in north was sonic boom; Air Force pilot grounded

The Air Force announced this morning the decision to ground a pilot who last night exceeded permitted flight velocity limits in fighter jet training activity. This, after residents in the Haifa area and Jezreel Valley reported the loud report of a supersonic boom.

